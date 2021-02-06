Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXIV

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· Reflections of the AFC Championship game.

· Reflections of the NFC Championship game.

· How good are Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

· · Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, can they be stopped from the repeat?

· Looking ahead to the Super Bowl

· The divorce of quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions. What can he do in Los Angeles and with the Rams?

· Who lands Stafford? The Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos or the San Francisco 49ers?

· What happens to Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans?

