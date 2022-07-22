Former New England Patriot Duron Harmon on Joining Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.-When Mark Davis convinced Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels to leave the friendly confines of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots for the Las Vegas Raiders, it was lauded as a coup.

The pillaging didn't end with Ziegler and McDaniels when they secured veteran safety Duron Harmon to move west.

Harmon spoke about his move to the desert and the state of the Silver and Black. You can see the entire press conference below, or read the entire transcript below:

Safety Duron Harmon

Q: As a veteran player, do you still have nerves on the first day of training camp?

Harmon: “I think it’s always nerves. I think it’s nerves from excitement. I’m fortunate and blessed to be able to go into my tenth training camp which is kind of crazy to say because it feels like yesterday when I entered the league. But it’s a wonderful opportunity and every time I get to take that field I try to make the most of it because I know I’m closer to the end than I am the beginning, so nerves but excitement at the same time.”

Q: You were part of some great teams in New England. What was it about the Raiders that made you want to sign with them?

Harmon: “The first thing was the coaching staff. Just familiarity there obviously with Josh [McDaniels], P.G. [Patrick Graham], and then obviously Dave [Ziegler] as well, working with him in New England. But then the second thing was just the talent. This is a very, very talented football team. Talent doesn’t always win you games, you have to be a well-coached, fundamentally sound football team. But starting with the talent of the team usually helps, so coaching staff and talent was the main reasons.”

Q: Has it been kind of a seamless transition for you to be a leader in the defensive backs room?

Harmon: “Yeah, just because that’s my personality. I’ve been fortunate enough to be around some tremendous leaders. Obviously, Tom Brady, Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty and just watching them as I grew in the league. I wanted to be like those guys, not just from a playing standpoint, obviously those are tremendous football players, but just how they lead, how they were accountable, how each and every day they came in and did whatever they could for the team. So, just trying to take what I was taught and pay it forward to the young guys so that eventually when Tre [Tre’von Moehrig] is in year eight, year nine he's doing the same thing.”

Q: What have you seen from Tre’Von Moehrig early on?

Harmon: “Just a talented football player. The guy won the [Jim] Thorpe (Award) so obviously the talent is there, but then just the will to get better. He’s been in my back pocket the whole time just trying to figure out, ‘Hey, am I doing this right? What can I improve on?’ So, you see a guy that is willing to put in the work to get to ultimately where he wants to be, which is being one of the better safeties in the league.”

Q: What do you think is one of the keys is that helped you maintain your longevity?

Harmon: “Always trying to get better. Just always, always trying to get better. Always trying to improve something. It’s a cliché saying, but you are either getting better or worse. It’s cliché but it’s the truth. The moment that you think you have arrived, that’s the moment somebody is right behind you and is going to pass you because this is a competitive league. It’s under one percent to get here. Just working and always trying to get better.”

Q: How do you balance that as a player where you are obviously competing with guys for reps, but you are also trying to help them?

Harmon: “At the end of the day all I care about is winning. That’s it. The best players are going to play. I’m not going to not help them because I’m competing against them, like I want our room to be filled with people who cheer each other on regardless of who is out there because at the end of the day we have a talented room. Young but talented room, so it’s my job to bring everybody, not just my job it’s the room’s job to elevate the level of play, to compete against each other but at the same time create a true brotherhood where we are competing and rooting for each other at the same time.”

Q: What’s it been like playing in Patrick Graham’s defense?

Harmon: “It’s fun. We talk about it all the time, it’s a multiple defense, can be sub, can be base. A lot of different personnel and it’s fun because at the end of the day we just try to match our personnel with the offensive personnel, and when you have young and talented defense like this, we have a good chance to match personnel with a lot of different teams.”

Q: What have you seen from the cornerbacks so far?

Harmon: “Guys just working. Everybody is trying to compete. Everybody is trying to do their job. Everybody is trying to work to the best of their ability, so that when it’s time to have the two or three guys out there, the work is going to be put in and it’s going to be evident who is going to be the guys that are going to be out there.”

Q: What kind of a leader is Denzel Perryman on defense?

Harmon: “Denzel off the field, he’s very loose. He’s very funny. Great guy to be around. He’s always keeping it light. Always cracking jokes. He’s the life of the party. But then when he goes on the field it’s like a switch just clicks on. He’s very determined. He’s very focused and brings great leadership to our defense. Not only to our defense but our team and we look up to him and we are going to need him to be the best version of himself, the best leader, so that we can be the best defense that we can be.”

Q: How much do you look at it as your responsibility to tell these guys what the important details are right now that need to be carried over into the season?

Harmon: “Well I don’t think it’s just my job. I think it’s the whole defense’s job. I think it’s everybody just being accountable to each other. Being able to say, ‘Hey, you didn’t hold your leverage right there. We need you to hold your leverage or you didn’t give your best effort right there. You didn’t force the ball back inside.’ Because like I said, it’s just little things and its little things that turn into big things that actually end up making you lose games, so I think it’s just us all being accountable to one another and if that happens, I think we will be fine.”

Q: With guys running laps after making mistakes in practice, does that speak to the accountability you are talking about?

Harmon: “Without a doubt because it’s a mistake. Mistakes cost you, so at that point in practice it might not cost you the game but it’s going to cost you a lap, and if you ask those guys after you run that lap you are a little tired and then you have go back and still have to focus. Like you said, it’s just a part of the accountability we want to have amongst this team.”

Q: Were there any other coaches that you were familiar with here at the Raiders that enticed you to leave Atlanta and come here?

Harmon: “Well, obviously Chris Ash. I was able to meet him when he was at Rutgers. We had mutual friends in Brendan Daily who was at the Patriots at the time, I think they were college roommates, so we had those connections and being able to already know him and know what he expects, know how good of a coach he is. And then obviously along the offensive side of the ball, I knew Mick [Lombardi] and I knew Dave. And I just knew what these guys stood for. I knew what type of team they wanted to build, and I knew what I wanted to be a part of, and the Raiders organization is exactly what I wanted to be a part of.”

