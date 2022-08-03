Las Vegas Raiders Rookie Dylan Parham is Ready

DALLAS, Texas-The Las Vegas Raiders have high expectations for their 2022 rookie Dylan Parham.

The Silver and Black offensive line is going to be the biggest question mark heading into tomorrow's Hall of Fame Game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Raiders understand that their offensive line has faced immense scrutiny this offseason, and while in the preseason coaches like to get multiple looks, I expect Parham to get more than his share.

The Memphis product has exceptional feet and quick hands. On an offensive line with many questions, Parham could blossom. The Raiders' question marks do not necessarily equate to a lack of talent.

Along that offensive line, the Las Vegas Raiders have several talented men, and in the preseason McDaniels will be working to get them to come together.

I would encourage you to watch Dylan Parham's press conference after practice. The youngster is quick-witted likable, and warm. Far from the human mauler that shows up on the game tape.

