From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Dylan Parham

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders didn't have a pick in the 2022 NFL Draft until the third round. They exercised that pick by taking the dominant offensive lineman Dylan Parham from the Memphis Tigers.

The bruising young man took some time during the OTAs and mini-camp, but once training camp hit, did nothing but shine.

Parham has played so well, that a starting spot seems more of a when than an if.

With his spot on the 53-man roster secure, we spoke to Parham in the locker room about moving on from the pre-season to the regular season.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter