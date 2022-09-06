Skip to main content

From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Dylan Parham

The Las Vegas Raiders rookie offensive lineman Dylan Parham spoke with us from the locker room.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders didn't have a pick in the 2022 NFL Draft until the third round.  They exercised that pick by taking the dominant offensive lineman Dylan Parham from the Memphis Tigers.

The bruising young man took some time during the OTAs and mini-camp, but once training camp hit, did nothing but shine.

Parham has played so well, that a starting spot seems more of a when than an if.

With his spot on the 53-man roster secure, we spoke to Parham in the locker room about moving on from the pre-season to the regular season.

