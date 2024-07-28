Everything Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp approaching its dog days, today we offer second-year emerging CB star Jack Jones and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: One of the things that both you and Patrick Graham talked about islast year doesn't matter, like you have to make your name this year. But a guy like Jack Jones, can he find something from what he did last year and carry that over?
Coach Pierce: “Well, I think what you do with your past is you learn from hopefully your mistakes more than the positives, right? Everybody's going to talk about the plays he made, but what me and Jack have always talked about in his career, is what are the things you've done wrong? And let's not repeat those mistakes. I think Jack each and every year as he matures and gets better as a pro, understand who he is and what he's able to do and what he's not able to do, he'll be a better player. Jack is an emotional player. He loves the game of football. And I think for Jack, if he can just keep working on being consistent we’ll be fine.”
Q: Will you talk about Dylan Laube? It seems like he just keeps making plays and showing up?
Coach Pierce: “Man, that dude is special. I like him. He just walks around with kind of that Long Island smile and talk, and he's gritty. You know what I mean, he's a gritty running back. And the one thing about it, he surprises you with his speed. Really good with the ball after catch, even when he's running football. Like, he's going to be a difficult matchup I will say, because it's already showing up in practice. It’ll be better when we get the pads on and get more team competition. But I think he gives you a value of a third down back and some special teams value as well.
