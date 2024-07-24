Everything Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Said Today at Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp now open, today we offer you our daily NFL Training Camp Updates, and we now offer you Maxx Crosby’s entire press conference.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke recently, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: Are you surprised with how much your podcast has taken off relating to fans?
Crosby: "You know, for us, the whole point of it was just to give back and give guys, not just Raiders players, but people in general. Getting people to share their story and guys that have been through real adversity, and I think it's been incredible. I've done it purely out of desire, I've wanted to do it for years and years and I want to do it with the right people. So, I got my day one guys from Eastern Michigan. We all went to school together. We're all in each other's weddings, we're all best friends. So, it's been incredible. And we're going to keep doing our thing and having fun with it, it's been a hell of a time."
Q: Adam Butler is among the players in this group, you seem to develop real chemistry with him late last season. When did that click and what did it mean to you to get him back?
Crosby: "I feel like, to be honest, we have that connection right away. It started in the offseason, he got here last April I believe, and from that day on we've been locked in. If you watch from week one to week eighteen, it improved and improved, but usually, it takes a lot more time. And a guy like him, he's a thinker, when you're out on the field with him he's calling out where they're sliding, calling out protections, things like that. And when you have a guy like that on the field, he's nothing but an asset, and he plays hard. And he's a very underrated rusher, he could win those one on ones as well. So, I love Adam [Butler]. Me and Adam have had a great connection. He's a Texas guy as well, he went to Duncanville. So, our teams played each other in high school. He's a little older than me, but I've known about him for a long time, so when he got here it was awesome. It's been special ever since."
