Everything Las Vegas Raiders DT Adam Butler Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping; as the second week is coming to an end today

Coach Antonio Pierce spoke from camp and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: You and others have mentioned Dylan Laube and we've seen what he's done with the ball in his hands. Is there anything that has surprised you about him?
Coach Pierce: “It's translating to the film. Sometimes you watch his film in college and say, ‘Well, the guy played at New Hampshire. Can he do that in the NFL?’ And you come out here and it's like, ‘Wow, 9-on-7, pops.’ You know blitz pickup, catching the ball out of the backfield, like he's working. And the thing about it, it's not flashy. If you don't really watch practice closely you might miss him here and there. But if you really watch the body of work, again, going back to even DJ glaze, you’re talking about these rookies as being consistent. And that's hard to do at this age because they get a little bit tired, they've been training since January of this year getting ready for the league, and now they got that opportunity and he's making the most out of it.”
Q: There was a play where rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg dropped in zone and got his hand up on the ball that would have been a completion. How do you feel when you see a linebacker that has the savviness to make that kind of a play?
Coach Pierce: “You see my smile. When you see a linebacker playing like that, that's fun to watch. Tommy is interesting, right? Didn't run a 40 and people question his speed, but one thing you can't question is his toughness, his anticipation, his feel for the game, the natural ability to move like a linebacker. He sees the game well. I mean, he's come out, and it's funny because he sang pop smoke for his rookie intro and that was an interesting song topic. But I mean he has a little confidence about him, he got a little swag about him. It was cool to watch that. But Tommy has really done a really good job of studying the game of football. I think Spil [Robert Spillane] and Mike Caldwell have done a great job of just putting in that extra work before practice and after practice and it’s showing up.”
