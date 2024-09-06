Everything Las Vegas Raiders OC Luke Getsy said Before Los Angeles Chargers Week One
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Los Angeles this weekend for the season's first game, where they will take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Silver and Black are two days from their first game week of the season, and Raider Nation hopes that all of the offseason hard work will be rewarded with 2024 success.
OC Luke Getsy spoke from the locker room before taking on the Chargers, and we have it all for you.
In addition to the above video, below is a transcript of everything Getsy said:
Q: What do you think about how Gardner Minshew fits into this offense?
Coach Getsy: "Yeah, I think Gardner's [Minshew] experience, he's been with a few different coordinators, a few different systems, few different teams. I think that somebody who has been through and experienced as much as he has, connecting to a new system is much more simple for someone like that. So, as far as him just being new to it or connecting to it, I think his experiences and his capabilities allow him to fit a lot of different things. But he brings that element of leadership and that element of having that experience, and then he really bought into what we were doing here, and his connectivity with the other guys on the team. I think there's a lot of factors that go into it, not just simply one thing or another. But I think for him, he really stepped up when we came to camp, prepared. The leadership part of it stood out right away for the guys, and I think if you ask the rest of the guys on this football team, they're ready to follow him."
Q: Obviously, Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew have two different kind of play styles, two different strengths. How much does the playbook kind of adjust or change, centered around a player's strengths?
Coach Getsy: "Sure, and it's not just the quarterback position, right? It's got to be everybody. We get Kolton Miller back, so we're going to play into those strengths, and that goes for the rest of the 10 guys that are on the field. That's part of our job, right? Our job is to try to get the players in the right position, give them the opportunity to go make plays, and that for sure goes with the quarterback as well. So you want to try to give them as many opportunities to just go showcase what they're capable of. And obviously Gardner [Minshew] to Aidan [O'Connell], slightly different, but the intelligence, the leadership, the toughness, all that stuff, it was pretty easy to build it around all that good stuff."
Q: You mentioned Kolton Miller. What have you seen from him since he was able to jump back in?
Coach Getsy: "Yeah, I mean he's an elite player, right? And when he gets on that practice field, it kind of just jumps off the tape right away for you. So we're excited to have him, someone that you can definitely lean and build your offense around."
Q: Not a lot of reps between Gardner Minshew and Davante Adams this offseason. What do you see about that chemistry that they've been building, especially these last two weeks?
Coach Getsy: "Yeah, I think you're right to the sense of specifically him throwing the ball to him on a team setting. I think they've had so many more moments outside of that that they're going to be able to build off of. It's a long season, right? And so Tae's [Davante Adams] experiences, plus Gardner's experiences make that much easier to kind of come to the center point. And then really I think what stands out most is just the relationship that they have. Maybe you want to say, not necessarily in between the lines, but outside the lines, the types of conversations that they have, not just between the two of them, but how it's affecting the rest of the room has been really cool to see."
Q: Davante Adams talked earlier this offseason and said when he was in Green Bay, you probably saw it firsthand, that he and Aaron Rodgers didn't necessarily have a lot of on-field reps, but they just kind of had this relationship, whether it was watching film or just having conversations off to the side. How long does that take for that type of relationship to build between receiver and quarterback?
Coach Getsy: "Yeah, the difference probably is just that one guy played quarterback in a system for so long and had it a certain way and Gardner has played a lot of ball and kind of sees it a certain way, but at the same time, you're talking about highly intelligent people who can communicate what they see at a very high level. So, I think because of that kind of stuff, I think that that time frame that you're looking for to find your peak should be much shorter."
Q: What traits have you seen from Zamir White throughout camp that make you really confident in his abilities to be kind of that workhorse back?
Coach Getsy: "Yeah, I think Zamir is a special guy. I think the work ethic, the focus, the determination. I think you put the pads on, and you see the pad level go down and how that doesn't affect his game and he's able to play at a full speed. I think all that stuff's been really fun. He's been someone who we put a lot of eyes on when the pads came on, and he just got better every single day. So, I'm excited to see him truly go at it on a regular season Sunday.”
Q: Levi just used the word workhorse. I mean, that type of running back has kind of gone away a lot in the league. We don't really see it that much. In an ideal world, would you want that guy? Would you want Zamir to be a guy that takes on the vast majority of the carries? Or do you want to rotate it around more?
Coach Getsy: “I think you're looking for someone to just take the lead when you get those critical moments in games and situational football that they're able to respond. And I don't think that that always necessarily means it has to just be one guy. I think that can be two, can be three, but I think it's always important to have someone in that room that is the lead of the room. I know you're using like the bell cow, 25 carries, 30 carries a game. Like you said, it's 17 games. I don't think anybody's surviving that anymore, but to be the lead guy when it's crunch time you know where you're going with the football and that guy's going to get it done. I think that's more important than anything else.”
Q: What does having multiple running backs who do multiple things well, how does that help you as a play caller?
Coach Getsy: “It's tremendous. We’ve talked about it here a few times now. Like guys that could play multiple positions and do multiple things, that's our game. You're trying to design yourself, like, ‘Okay, where are the defensive strengths, where are their weaknesses? And how can we manipulate both of those so that we don't let those strengths beat us? And how can we take advantage of those weaknesses?’ And when you have guys that can do different things, that's obviously just more tools in the toolbox.”
Q: I was talking to Michael Mayer yesterday, and he said the biggest area of improvement he's noticed in Brock Bowers has been his confidence. Could you also say the same? And where have you believed that he's also developed?
Coach Getsy: “Yeah, I think Brock has this humble, confident way about him that we noticed as soon as we got on the field. And I think his comfortability with what's going on and the demand that we have of that tight end room has just been really cool to see for a young guy to kind of just keep continuing to grow. And Michael's really doing the same thing. We ask them to do a lot of different things, and both of them really respond at a high level. And for a young rookie to come in here and be able to do the different things we're asking him to do has been really cool. And it's a credit to him and his work ethic. But like I said, it's that humble, confident mentality that I think everybody in the building they love following it.”
Q: Obviously, it's a different team, so a lot of things are different from the Bears. But for you personally, as a coach, how are you approaching the season differently? What do you think you learned from that experience, and how's it forming how you're going into this year?
Coach Getsy: “Yeah, I mean, you learn a ton, right? I mean, that experience, there's no better teacher. So, there's a lot. That's a pretty deep question. I’d say I reflect on that a lot, and I reflect from game to game, from year to year, is something that I do a lot of. And how to be a better leader, how to be a better play caller, how to be a better teammate. You know, all that stuff. I'm constantly reflecting on that and hopefully as this just continues to go, you're just more prepared for those opportunities. I said a couple times ago when I was with you guys, there's those blind spots that when you're doing something new for the first time, you don't really necessarily prepare for. And sometimes you watch other people do it, and you get to do it, and sometimes you experience it and get to correct it. And so, I think having those opportunities in my past is going to only help me do a better job, for sure.”
Q: You mentioned intelligence and when talking to people about Gardner Minshew, that comes up a lot. Is that something that has jumped out to you as far as IQ level being kind of up there?
Coach Getsy: "Yeah, totally. Not just the football IQ, but the awareness of your surroundings. I think that's a big part of playing the position, is having the awareness of what's going on around you and making sure everything's in the right place at the right time and being in control of everything. And because now you can start dialing into the nuances and you start dialing to those little things that that give you the opportunity to take advantage. You have a bunch of elite players all over the place and it's those little things that kind of give you that edge. And I think someone with Gardner’s football IQ/abilities, it really gives them a good opportunity to go and do those things.
