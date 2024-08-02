Everything Las Vegas Raiders P A.J. Cole Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping; today, we offer CB Jakorian Bennett and everything he said from training camp.
Q: We've seen all three of your top tight ends lineup as fullbacks leading the run game. Are you excited to see what those guys bring to the table in terms of blocking from that position?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, no, definitely. Obviously, we don't have a fullback on our roster. We got a lot of tight ends, different body types there. So, for everybody to have an example that's going to be cool. Do you think Brock is going to be back there to block every play? I hope not. But I’ll tell you what, he's willing to do it. And to me, it's just the mindset, whatever it takes for the team and what you need to do for the team, these guys have bought into that.
Q: You mentioned Nate Hobbs and how special he could be, but what about just the rest of the secondary? They look like they're flying around making plays and got a little swag to them?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, and I’m going to be honest, it starts with Tre’von [Moehrig] and Marcus Epps. I mean, they've really set the tone. They boned from day one since Epps got here. His communication and what they do in between plays, what they do pre practice, post practice, that continuity and that group is really what you want. I’ll be honest, when I first got here three years ago, the DB group, that room was a little shaky. It wasn't a tight knit group. You know, everybody was independent contractors. Now we don't see that, we see a group playing together and really enjoying each other's success. And when the opportunities are there for them to make a play, they're making those plays. And our safeties, I mean all of them, have made a play four practices in, either an interception or some kind of play that's impacted the practice.”
