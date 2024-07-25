Everything Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell Said from Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp now open, today we offer you our daily NFL Training Camp Updates. QB Aidan O'Connell spoke at training camp, and we have everything that he said.
The Raiders are fortunate to have the best defensive coordinator in the NFL, Patrick Graham. This offseason, Graham spoke about the team. Here is a partial transcript.
Q: What does a disruptive force like Christian Wilkins do to the middle of your defense and really everybody else on the defense too?
Coach Graham: "Christian, the good thing about that he's been successful in this league in the past. I was fortunate to be there in Miami his rookie year and just to see the player he's developed into is pretty awesome to see. And obviously that's another tool for us to use on defense that's going to be positive for us in terms of I think he's someone that requires multiple hands on him - or let me say, more than two sets of hands on him. So that's a positive right there. You've got him, you've got Maxx and then the other guys, John Jenkins, he's tough to block one on one. It's something that we preach with our defense. We can't get blocked one on one, and the more guys that you have that can you know get that done and have production off of that, the better off we'll be in terms of our pass defense, run defense all together."
Q: You talked about how infectious that defensive line is. In the development of Christian Wilkins not just as a player but as a leader, what are the changes you've noticed just in him as a leader and being vocal with the rest of that line?
Coach Graham: "Even when he was a rookie - I don't want to live in the past - he was vocal, he had leadership. He knew he was good. That's why he was drafted where he was drafted. And now you see it, he's just matured as a man. He's just matured as a man, and not to say he was immature before, but it's just fun to see guys develop and grow. You drafted them for a reason whether it was Chris [Grier] and Flo [Brian Flores] at Miami, they drafted him for a reason to see him mature. And where he's at in the NFL in terms of being one of the better players on the interior, it's just fun to see that development."
