Everything Las Vegas Raiders RB Ameer Abdullah Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping; today, we offer CB Jakorian Bennett and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: Nate Hobbs was asked about a few pass deflections he had in practice yesterday, and he said he wants to turn those into interceptions. It seems like he holds himself to a high standard, but that's also something that the guys on the defense have kind of embraced. Is that a tone that you set, or Patrick Graham, or where did that come from?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, PBUs are cool, interceptions are great. Turning the ball over is something we want to do and then we want to take it the other way. You saw that at the end of the season. Our defense really took a lot of pride in scoring defensive touchdowns. And that's the mindset now. And I think Nate understands that. This is a big year for Nate, right? Contract year, fourth year, we expect a lot from Nate. Nate could do a lot of things. Nate's a special player because he can cover, he's explosive, but more importantly in the run game, and you'll see that today, he's physical. And he's a big asset for our team."
