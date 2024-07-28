Everything Las Vegas Raiders S Marcus Epps Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp approaching its dog days, we offer S Marcus Epps and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: As you go through training camp here, are you looking for a slow build as you work towards the season? Coach Pierce: "There's nothing slow about what we're doing. We're hitting the field running." Q: What are you looking to get out of two weeks here in Costa Mesa?
Coach Pierce: "Bonding, competition, physicality, creating the Raider identity. And then really putting our stamp on what we want to have our playstyle look like both on offense, defense, and special teams."
Q: I think that it's safe to say that physicality is something that you want to hang your hat on and be part of your identity. How anxious are you or excited are for you to get the pads on? I know it's a few days away, but to start setting that tone."
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I just think it's time. Our guys are eager, there's a lot of burn and desire in our players of wanting to just get out there and play. We got a couple of days here, but we can't do it. We got to slow them down a little bit. But come next Tuesday, it's full throttle. We'll scrimmage, we'll go live, we'll tackle, we'll do all the good stuff to really get some competition to get a good feel for our team."
