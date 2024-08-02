Everything Las Vegas Raiders S Tre'Von Moehrig Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping; today, we offer CB Jakorian Bennett and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy spoke from training camp, and here is a partial transcript of his comments.
Q: You've talked to us about wanting a person that can create and make plays, and Antonio Pierce has talked about ball security as number one. What's that fine line between a gunslinger who creates and ball security?
Coach Getsy: “Yeah, I think that's the name of the game because I think the calculated risk is a huge part of playing the quarterback position. And so, you want to be able to take the smart chances and know that if everyone's on the same page usually you have that mentality of, 'I'm going to give my guy a chance and my guy is going to protect me on the other end of it.' But it's the ones that we are just throwing out there, or we're just saying we're hoping, those are the ones you want to eliminate. And I think the guys are doing a really good job. Now that everybody has a much better understanding of what the heck's going on out there, I think we're getting a lot more of the calculated risks and they're getting more reward for it, too."
Q: Antonio Pierce talked about Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew taking charger and taking the bull by the horn. How do you feel like that's going to manifest itself in this kind of a setting?
Coach Getsy: "Well, tomorrow starts pads, right? So, I think that the speed of the game just naturally picks up and I think that's a part of it. They both did an outstanding job of taking that offseason to learn it. Take the little break, let it digest, and then they both have been hitting it running right now really well. Their command, their control of everything is so much better. And I think everybody around them feels that."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.