Everything Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp moving into the dog days, today we offer second-year emerging WR star Tre Tucker and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: In your first training camp as head coach, how significant is it, if at all, that you are 26 miles away from Paramount High School where you played, 20 miles from Long Beach Poly where you had your first head coaching position?
Coach Pierce: “It’s cool. I said it when we hit the tarmac the other day and we landed, I just smiled. To see this organization come back to LA, which hasn't been here since 1994. To grow up down the street and to have probably 1,000 friends that want to come to camp right now, and they can't. It's really cool. But I think more importantly, it'sreally good for our team just to get this environment. Regardless of how many fans we got here just to be in Southern California, Costa Mesa has done a great job of setting up training camp for us. But obviously it’s special for myself.”
Q: Decamerion Richardson is kind of coming along mentally throughout OTAs and training camp. He has a lot of physical talent obviously. What type of potential do you think he has kind of long term when he's able to put it all together?
Coach Pierce: “Well, yeah, I mean, I think the physical attributes are there. I mean, the kid is fast, he's tall, he's long. He's tough. Obviously, we're going to see it here in a second with the pads on, but I'm sure it's going to show up just like it did on film. Not afraid to throw his face in there and make those hard to difficult tackles. But what I see issomebody that's constantly growing. Ourspecial team’s coach loves him. I mean, he brings an element of speed and toughness there that you just can't coach with that length and speed. And on defense, I mean, we want to be in your face, and he has everything that you need to play that position at corner.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.