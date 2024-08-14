Everything Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker Said fromTraining CampToday
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in week three of the NFL 2024 Training Camp as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their second exhibition preseason game.
The Silver and Black are hoping to be able to name a starting QB after Saturday’s game, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew amid a head-to-head battle for QB1.
We spoke to WR Tre Tucker today before practice, and we have everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce, spoke from camp. Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: It looked like early in the game there were maybe some coverage breakdowns, especially in the zone. Do you think that was maybe communication or is that just first game type of stuff. What did you see there?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, it was just poor eyes. I mean, if you're going to stare in the backfield, stare at the quarterback, you're going to stare and watch them complete the ball too. And those were man coverages, not zone
Q: Are you giving any coaching advice to your Little League coach Adam Johnson?
Coach Pierce: "No, Adam, we need some advice from him. Hell, he's in a World Series, we need advice from him. I didn't know he was that good of a manager. We've been holding him back. He spots the ball and next thing I know this guy is on ESPN celebrating with his team. So, no, we're extremely happy. We will announce that here in our team meeting. Support Adam all the way through. He'll be gone until his team hopefully wins the World Series and brings bring the trophy back to Nevada."
