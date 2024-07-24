Everything that Las Vegas Raiders Superstar WR Davante Adams Said at Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp now open, today we offer you our daily NFL Training Camp Updates and Davante Adam’s entire press conference.
Superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke recently, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: Adam Butler is among the players in this group, you seem to develop real chemistry with him late last season. When did that click and what did it mean to you to get him back?
Crosby: "I feel like, to be honest, we have that connection right away. It started in the offseason, he got here last April I believe, and from that day on we've been locked in. If you watch from week one to week eighteen, it improved and improved, but usually, it takes a lot more time. And a guy like him, he's a thinker, when you're out on the field with him he's calling out where they're sliding, calling out protections, things like that. And when you have a guy like that on the field, he's nothing but an asset, and he plays hard. And he's a very underrated rusher, he could win those one on ones as well. So, I love Adam [Butler]. Me and Adam have had a great connection. He's a Texas guy as well, he went to Duncanville. So, our teams played each other in high school. He's a little older than me, but I've known about him for a long time, so when he got here it was awesome. It's been special ever since."
Q: There's been a lot of talks about potentially going to an 18-game season even the Super Bowl stretching out to Presidents Day weekend. As a player, what are your thoughts and reaction to that?
Crosby: "It is what it is. I'm going to keep showing up and doing what I do at the highest level. I got no control of that."
