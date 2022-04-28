First-Round NFL Draft Day Live Thread
Las Vegas, Nev.-- It is finally here; the 2022 NFL Draft talk is over. In Las Vegas, Nevada tonight, the day that most of the NFL and its fans consider Christmas will commence.
Roger Goodell will step to the microphone and open the NFL Draft, and with that most highly anticipated three days of the NFL season will begin.
The Las Vegas Raiders don't hold a pick in the first-round this year, but will surely be paying attention to see how the draft shakes out and what moves their rivals make to improve.
There are several ways to watch this year’s NFL Draft. You can find all of the detail on how to watch or listen to the 2022 NFL Draft here:
What Time Does the 2022 NFL Draft Begin?
Thursday: 5 p.m. PT. Round One
Friday: 4 p.m. PT. Rounds Two and Three
Saturday: 9 a.m. PT. Fourth-Seventh Rounds
How Can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft on Television?
ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.
How Can I listen to the 2022 NFL Draft on the Radio?
SiriusXM, alongside Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio, will also be airing this year’s NFL Draft.
Is it Possible to Live Stream the 2022 NFL Draft on my Phone or Computer?
Yes, on WatchESPN or by using the NFL Mobile app. You can also utilize streaming on fuboTV.
Here is the entire 2022 NFL Draft order:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, LB, Georgia
2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., DB, LSU
4. New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
7. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
11. New Orleans Saints (trade up with Washington Commanders): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
