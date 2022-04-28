First-Round NFL Draft Day Live Thread

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven provides you with our running NFL Draft first-round live thread.

Las Vegas, Nev.-- It is finally here; the 2022 NFL Draft talk is over. In Las Vegas, Nevada tonight, the day that most of the NFL and its fans consider Christmas will commence.

Roger Goodell will step to the microphone and open the NFL Draft, and with that most highly anticipated three days of the NFL season will begin.

The Las Vegas Raiders don't hold a pick in the first-round this year, but will surely be paying attention to see how the draft shakes out and what moves their rivals make to improve.

There are several ways to watch this year’s NFL Draft. You can find all of the detail on how to watch or listen to the 2022 NFL Draft here:

What Time Does the 2022 NFL Draft Begin?

Thursday: 5 p.m. PT. Round One

Friday: 4 p.m. PT. Rounds Two and Three

Saturday: 9 a.m. PT. Fourth-Seventh Rounds

How Can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft on Television?

ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.

How Can I listen to the 2022 NFL Draft on the Radio?

SiriusXM, alongside Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio, will also be airing this year’s NFL Draft.

Is it Possible to Live Stream the 2022 NFL Draft on my Phone or Computer?

Yes, on WatchESPN or by using the NFL Mobile app. You can also utilize streaming on fuboTV.

Here is the entire 2022 NFL Draft order:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, LB, Georgia

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., DB, LSU

4. New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

6. Carolina Panthers: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

7. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC

You can see our breakdown of London here

9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

You can see our breakdown of Cross here

10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

You can see our breakdown of Wilson here

11. New Orleans Saints (trade up with Washington Commanders): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

You can see our breakdown of Olave here

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles

16. New Orleans Saints

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia Eagles

19. New Orleans Saints

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions

