Raiders Sign Perennial Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy

The Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

McCoy, a former first-round pick and long-time staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has found his fourth team in four years.

McCoy arrived in Henderson in amazing condition. In fact, some were even surprised at how well he looked.

After spending the first nine years of his career in Tampa Bay (2010-18), he spent some time in Carolina (2019) and, most recently, in Dallas (2020).

Unfortunately, the 6-foot-4 300-pound defensive tackle found himself sidelined last year, missing the entire 2020 NFL season after suffering a ruptured quadriceps during practice with the Cowboys.

McCoy was released by mid-August of last year and had been recovering since.

The six-time Pro Bowler will be competing for a spot on a revamped defensive line. A group of defensive tackles that consist of one returning player and six other free-agent signings.

Joining him in the competition are Raiders veteran Johnathan Hankins and the free-agent signings of Quinton Jefferson, Matt Dickerson, Darius Philon, Niles Scott, Darius Stills, and Solomon Thomas.

McCoy has been named to six Pro-Bowl and named to the Associated Press first-team selection in 2013.

McCoy has started all 139 games played in his career, recording 292 tackles (193 solo), 59.5 sacks, 86 tackles for loss, 24 passes defended, six forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

The Raiders are working to improve on a weakness that has been troubling for years.

The added depth of veteran and young players will allow the coaching staff during training camp to find the best interior lineman to suit up for the Silver and Black.

McCoy, who looks healthy once again, will be looking to make a comeback and help this team correct a significant gap in need.

