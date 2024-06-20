Hey Hondo! Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions, Emails About Extensions, More!
Hondo, I have heard a lot of information about the wide-zone rushing attack that my beloved Raiders are going to use. Can you explain that? Jeff V.
For sure. I’ll give a quick synopsis here, but Carter Landis has an article coming on it in great detail. It is a rushing attack that utilizes the entire field with athletic and attacking linemen, which expands the field, forcing the defense to cover more than just the “box” to stop the offense. You can read Carter’s article when you click here.
Hondo, I have heard you in detail defend the team for adding a veteran and a rookie and seeing what happens with Aidan O’Connell. Respectfully, I ask you this: If Aidan fails, was this a wasted year? Antony U.
Great question. The Raiders DO NOT KNOW all of what AO12 can do. He hasn’t shown enough to anoint him QB1, but he also has shown you reasons not to believe. The Raiders, with AO12 becoming a QB1 or not are better. This team is completely set to then make a run at a franchise QB in 2025, if AO12 doesn’t pan out.
Hondo, when you were interviewing James Cregg on Dylan Parham, he referenced last year. It sounded as if he had no clue Dylan played and started since being selected two years ago? Jason P.
I can assure you that Coach Cregg is well aware. Sometimes, when you regularly speak publicly, you say things in a generative way, and you make mistakes. I’ve done two this week. Once speaking about Brock Purdy being a UDFA deal and how much it helps the 49ers. I just misspoke; I know that he was Mr. Irrelevant; I was referencing how small his deal was and made a mistake. That is all you saw there.
Hondo, I read your Maxx Crosby Mother’s Day story and your Antonio Pierce Father’s Day story, and I must say how much I love the way you cover the team and let us see them outside of football. Do you have any other plans? Keep up the great work. Kristen S.
I have one planned before training camp and potentially one more between the end of camp and the start of the season.
Hi Hondo, I loved your article on players' thoughts on 18 games, but when asked, they almost push those questions away publicly. Can you explain that? Allan D.
Absolutely, I can. They are going to let the NFLPA do the deal, and they will show up and get their money, but nearly every player I have asked off the record is only for it, with certain concessions by the NFL. I have no doubt it will happen. I want to see what it costs from the NFL. How strong is the NFLPA?
Hondo, I see so many people, yourself included, penciling in Jackson Powers-Johnson as a starter. Is that a given? Frank R.
Not a given at all. He is going to have to compete to win it, but competing is not a stranger to JPJ, and with his talent, it is expected.
Hondo, I appreciate your 53-man projections, and I was fascinated that M.J. Devonshire wasn’t on it, but a TBD was. I'm not arguing, but could you explain your rationale? Additionally, you said you suspected that number 53, now a TBD, wasn’t on the roster. Courtney W.
I like M.J. a lot. He has a future in the NFL, but not sure on this roster that he will take the spot. He could, and I rooting for him. He and some others have a genuine chance, but as stated, I suspect, four weeks from camp, that the spot will be filled by someone not yet on the roster. I would love, and so would Tom Telesco, for a young player to step up, and take it.
Hondo, happy anniversary to start. I want to address something and ask a question. I am a lifelong Raider fan. I love this team. I respect that you are not a fan, but I admire the respect you show the team. If you hadn’t reminded us regularly, I would not have known you weren’t a fan because you are so respectful, but the fact that your wife is, makes me chuckle. To answer my question, please tell me Tom Telesco has a plan to give extensions to our young studs. Demarcus K.
Thank you for the very kind words. Shannon is a big Raiders fan now, thanks to friends who have influenced her, and our children are as well. I have no issues. It is a great organization and people.
Tom does have a plan. I won’t betray him or the Raiders, but I can say that I am not sure he would prioritize players in the same order as fans would. He has a major plan, and that is a big reason you see the Raiders with plenty of money. Some will get done sooner than others, but he has a terrific plan, and I agree with him 100%.
