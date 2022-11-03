Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Week 9 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their week nine tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a disappointing 2-5 record.

Let there be no doubt, no one in this organization can allow a game like last week to happen again. This team is loaded with talent and excited to return to action this weekend.

The Silver and Black's Davante Adams spoke about his team and moving forward.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Wide Receiver Davante Adams

Q: What's the thing that you're looking for most out of this week being away from the facility and everybody on the road here in Florida?

Adams: “Obviously, we’re going to hope to acclimate and come out here get used to the heat and humidity and all of that. And obviously, the whole purpose was to do that, and take away one more long East Coast trip. So, just soak in as much as we can with the weather and get used to the elements and come out and have a good practice every day this week.”

Q: We hear the word urgency a lot, lack of urgency last Sunday, having to have a sense of urgency this week. What are you seeing from your team after practice today?

Adams: “Just that, honestly. Good first practice. Obviously, things that we can correct, but I think that the urgency is there, guys trying to battle these elements a little bit. It's a little different than what we used to with the dry heat in Vegas. So, just like I said, get used to that. I've definitely seen a heightened sense of urgency with the guys. A lot of it is coming out starting fast with some of these earlier games that we're playing, so we'll already be on this side so hopefully that helps with that a little bit.”

Q: Do you want guys to get mad after that game last week? What’s the reaction you want from your teammates? Do you want them to take it personally the way that game went last week?

Adams: “I mean, we take it personal with ourselves. I mean, it's not like we were disrespected in any way. We went out there and didn't play as good of a game as our opponent. They had a strong team, and they went out and executed a lot better than us. So, I wouldn't say take it personal. That’s usually when there's things that are outside of the normal game that happened; if there's disrespect and things like that. But I'd say we need to take it personal just the way we came out and played. We came out flat and we typically start a lot faster than we what did, so just correcting all those types of things.”

Q: Derek Carr talked about how that game could be an awakening where you obviously didn't come correct, collectively, and you learned a harsh lesson because of that. Could that be a learning tool?

Adams: “Yeah, I mean, we knew that already, but sometimes you got to experience it and there's certain things. Nobody came into the game saying we want to be flat, but the reality is that you got to come back and make those changes right off the bat. And obviously we learned from it and sometimes you hope to skip a step, but that obviously didn't happen this past time. So, we’ll obviously learn from what we did and come back and make the corrections so we can come out and start fast this time.”

Q: When you got added to the mix and we looked at all the talent that was around here, maybe there was an assumption that this is going to be seamless, and the Raiders are going to score 35-40 points a game as a result. How unrealistic was that considering you're new to this, it’s a new system?

Adams: “I hope people didn’t expect that. Just on the outside, I'm sure there was a little higher, more unrealistic expectations. But like I said, you guys saw what camp look like, and it was basically that. I mean, we're not going to sugarcoat it like it was a lot of what people were hoping to see. But then you get game planned for and different things that we haven't worked together as a bunch for years, as I did in Green Bay. Obviously, I was there for a lot longer, so we come into a new season with already having a decent plan of ways to beat doubles and things like that. So, it's just a learning experience and it's part of the growing process. And we're trying to build up to get it to where we want to be, but that's pretty much where we're at right now. We just want to keep building on that and finding ways to still win.”

Q: You just mentioned that you guys haven't been together for years, and then on top of that Darren Waller goes down and Hunter Renfrow goes down. When it is a new group and you get kind of stunted because of that, how damaging could that sometimes be to the whole process?

Adams: "Yeah, I mean it can; it can slow things down a bit. But the ultimate goal is me being here to make things better and bringing me around the other guys that were here to make things better, and part of that is learning and adjusting. So, that's what we're trying to do.”

The Raiders travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT) and can be seen on CBS.

