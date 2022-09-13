Hunter Renfrow Looking Forward with Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders weren't happy starting the 2022 season with a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

But, if you think they are discouraged, you have no clue. This team has a loaded roster and an exceptional staff. They also lost to a very talented team.

Hunter Renfrow talked about the loss, and more importantly, looked ahead. You can watch his entire interview below:

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) kickoff at home inside Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, facing the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at 1:25 PM PT.

