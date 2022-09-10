Skip to main content

From the Locker Room: Las Vegas Raiders Jackson Barton

The Las Vegas Raiders Jackson Barton spoke with us exclusively from the locker room, about the 2022 Silver and Black.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are being universally lauded as a team that looks to make the next step from a playoff team, to a true contender.

The area most recognized as a weakness is the offensive line.  One reason for optimism is the play of OL Jackson Barton.

Why not projected before camp to make the Raiders roster, the Utah Ute did.  We spoke exclusively with Barton from the locker room about his rise inside the Silver and Black organization.  You can watch that below:

The Silver and Black are ready to kick it off on Sunday at 1:25 PM PT in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

