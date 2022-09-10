From the Locker Room: Las Vegas Raiders Jackson Barton

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are being universally lauded as a team that looks to make the next step from a playoff team, to a true contender.

The area most recognized as a weakness is the offensive line. One reason for optimism is the play of OL Jackson Barton.

Why not projected before camp to make the Raiders roster, the Utah Ute did. We spoke exclusively with Barton from the locker room about his rise inside the Silver and Black organization. You can watch that below:

The Silver and Black are ready to kick it off on Sunday at 1:25 PM PT in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

