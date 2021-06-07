Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXI

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

*Former Denver Bronco Ja’Wuan James filed a grievance against the team seeking $15 million

*Did the Tennessee Titans overpay for Julio Jones in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons?

*Did the way the Denver Broncos handled the Ja'Waun James injury force the NFLPA into a sober dose of reality?

*Did Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make a strong case for players working out at their team facilities?

*Are the Las Vegas Raiders going to make any more big-time moves?

*Have the Las Vegas Raiders looked into any trades?

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter