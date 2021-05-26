Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXIX

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers avoids the “Diva” distinction of being an NFL quarterback.

· Should he have wanted to go back to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots?

· What is the ceiling and what is the floor for a win total for the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders.

· The NFL power rankings, are the Silver and Black going to make the playoffs?

· How bad are the Rutgers Scarlett Knights? Will they ever win the Big Ten?

· Should Matt Hladik get a new team?

