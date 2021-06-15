Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Good afternoon, Hondo. I love listening to you on Raider Nation Radio. Listening to you gets me so fired up. If you had to name one player that has a chance to make the Pro-Bowl in 2021, that might not get thought of, who would that be? T. Reyes, Los Angeles

That is an easy one because I have a few. So, in honoring your question and sticking with one, I say Derek Carr. He is an elite, top-ten NFL quarterback and I believe you will see that on full display in 2021.

As you head to mini-camp this week, Hondo, give me a few names of some guys you are going to be watching super close. Keep up your work Uncle Hondo, we love you. Carl Bingham

Can't wait to see Malcolm Koonce. I am also going to watch Alex Leatherwood and Jimmy Morrissey. Come on Carl, you new Uncle Hondo was going to focus on the "Big uglies" on the line.

Hondo, is there a trap game on the 2021 schedule that maybe you have us winning, but could be a trap? Kristi Y.

Kristi, this one is easy for me. Monday, October 4 at Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders should win that game. But the Bolts are a team on the rise, and they can't take this one for granted.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter