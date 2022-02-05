B.S. Brothers NFL Podcast:  Episode #50

Take a look at the happenings of the National Football League, Las Vegas Raiders, Josh McDaniels, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and more.

HENDERSON, Nev--The National Football League has become a 24-hour a day, 365-day a year entity, sitting squarely at the forefront of our nation's conscience.

Each week, I am joined by two of my dear childhood friends, Matt Duda and Chris Stoddard, to get the thoughts of someone who works daily around the NFL and two guys who are fans.

Like three guys sitting at the bar, enjoy talking NFL football from the expert and fan perspective in one podcast.

In this episode, we cover a myriad of topics, including:

· The Las Vegas Raiders hiring of Josh McDaniels.

· The legacy of Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

· What does the success of Stafford truly say about the Detroit Lions who had Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson just walk away from them?

· Hondo’s struggles with friends Trae Waynes (Cincinnati Bengals) and Brian Allen (Los Angeles Rams) playing against one another in the Super Bowl?

· Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2022? Green Bay Packer? Denver Broncos? Somewhere else?

· The retirement of Tom Brady

· Joe Burrow, is he the next Kenny Stabler?

· Plenty more!

