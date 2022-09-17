From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders' John Simpson

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders' third-year offensive lineman John Simpson had a solid game to open the season versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Simpson, a Clemson Tiger, has steadily improved for the Silver and Black and looks to make that next step to being a regular contributor and starter in 2022.

I spoke with him exclusively from the locker room in which we discussed his aforementioned performance versus the Chargers, and looking ahead to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) kick off at home in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, facing the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at 1:25 PM PDT.

