Skip to main content

Las Vegas Raiders Johnathan Abram Looking Ahead

The Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday was disappointing, but it was only one game of 17, and the team isn't discouraged.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) fell to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday for a disappointing start to the 2022 season.  It is imperative to remember that while on loss can disappoint, it is a 17-game season.

Safety Johnathan Abram shined for the defense, and while a loss is a loss, he was a bright spot.

Abram spoke about the loss, and more importantly, looked forward.

You can watch his entire interview below, to get the latest from the Raiders' star.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) kickoff at home inside Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, facing the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at 1:25 PM PT.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (3)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

USATSI_19030361_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on Derek Carr Being Too Aggressive

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19029912_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Defense Did a “Decent” Job at Containing WRs

By Hikaru Kudo
USATSI_19034913_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing the Arizona Cardinals

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
USATSI_17496768_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Add Cornerback Javelin Guidry, Place Averett on Injured Reserve

By Aidan Champion
Al Davis
Silver & Black

Trade for Archie Matsos Helped Turn Raiders Around in '63

By Tom LaMarre
USATSI_19031987_168390101_lowres
News

Darren Waller Speaks on Three-Year, $51M Contract Extension

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19032028_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders WR Davante Adams' First TD was Something Special

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19032067_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Center Andre James Heads to Hospital from SoFi Stadium

By Hikaru Kudo