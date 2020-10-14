Jon Gruden Excited for Emerging Las Vegas Raiders Secondary

The Las Vegas Raiders secondary has taken its share of criticism this season, but on Sunday the defensive backs led an effort that shut down quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and shut up their critics, at least for now.

After Mahomes and Derek Carr of the Raiders put on a show leading to a 24-24 tie at halftime, the Silver and Black limited the previously undefeated Chiefs (4-1) to 22 yards of total offense until the final minutes of a 40-32 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.