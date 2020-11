Coach Jon Gruden is pleased with where his Las Vegas Raiders are at the halfway point of the season despite dealing with Covid-19 and injuries, but he’s certainly not getting carried away.

Gruden realizes there is much more to do as the Raiders (5-3) prepare to host the Denver Broncos (3-5), another AFC West rival, on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Silver and Black have a 1-2 record.