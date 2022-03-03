McDaniels Opens Up on Raiders Roster and More

Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels spoke here in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine in an informal session with a select group of reporters and we have it all for you.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--Josh McDaniels has been with the Las Vegas Raiders for just over one month, and the new field general of the Silver and Black has made some big splashes.

He spoke to a small, select group of reporters here in Indianapolis on a myriad of subjects. As has become his custom in the short month leading the NFL's most illustrious franchise, McDaniels was warm, genuine, and as frank, as he could be.

He spoke on multiple players such as Josh Jacobs, Alex Leatherwood, Derek Carr, and many other ancillary things relative to being a head coach in the NFL.

When McDaniels was the coach in Denver, he was evasive and more diminutive than direct when taking questions from the media. To his credit, McDaniels has been open about how he has evolved since that experience and has been nothing short of genuine and sincere since coming to Las Vegas.

