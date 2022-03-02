Raiders' McDaniels From the NFL Combine

Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels spoke today here in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine and we have it all for you right here.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--Josh McDaniels has been with the Las Vegas Raiders for just over one month, and the new Silver and Black leader already has the National Football League guessing what he will do.

The disciple of the legendary Bill Belichick has learned from the best how to hold his cards close to his chest. It didn't keep McDaniels from dispensing some excellent information despite that training.

McDaniels was peppered with questions from the national and local Las Vegas media on a myriad of subjects. We are here with him, and you can watch every question and answer when you watch the above (or below) video.

When McDaniels was the coach in Denver, he was evasive and more diminutive than direct when taking questions from the media. To his credit, McDaniels has been open about how he has evolved since that experience and has been nothing short of genuine and sincere since coming to Las Vegas.

