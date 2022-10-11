What Josh McDaniels said After the Raiders' Loss to the Chiefs

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders fell to a disappointing 1-4 on the 2022 NFL regular season when they fell 30-29 last night to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the game, Josh McDaniels spoke about the loss and we have his entire comments for you.

You can read the entire transcript below:

OPENING STATEMENT: “Congratulations to the Chiefs obviously. They made a few more plays than we did. I thought our team really battled and played the way that we wanted to try to play and get in front and try to play ahead. I give Andy (Reid) and his team a lot of credit. They fought back. We knew they would. We thought they would. We figured it would be a four-quarter game and they were able to make one more play than we did. I give them credit. We will learn a lot from this. This is a really good football team. I think we competed hard tonight. Obviously, not as clean as we would like with the penalty situation and some of the mistakes that we made. Hopefully we will learn from this and be better.”

Q: What was the rational for going for two with so much time on the clock?

MCDANIELS: “I felt like in that situation they had a lot of momentum offensively in the second half. We had a play that we felt really good about. I thought we would get a look that would give us a shot at it for sure. We had a chance. We had a fair fight at it. They played it a little better than we did. We gave ourselves an opportunity to give ourselves a lead there and put a little extra pressure on them when they had the ball. Nothing more, nothing less. We were trying to be aggressive. We were trying to win a game. I know it was four and a half or whatever the time was, but our team felt good about it and felt like it was the right call at the right time.”

Q: What happened on the final drive since you had the ball last?

MCDANIELS: “I thought we were doing the right thing. We started with a little more than two to go. We ran it a couple of times, got a first down and got it out of the shadow of our endzone. They were being very aggressive with the pass rush there. We moved it out there somewhere midfield and thought we had a shot at a play to Davante (Adams) on the sideline. I thought that might have been able to put us into field goal range or close to field goal range. It just looked like he didn’t get the second one down before he actually secured the ball. They came after us on the 4th and 1 and we figure that was going to be what it was. They brought everybody. We had a chance and unfortunately had a couple of guys who weren’t running the same route, but they ended up in the same area and hit each other. Again, I thought our team battled and gave ourselves an opportunity and we just didn’t make one or two plays there at the end to finish it.”

Q: Was that aggressive mindset carried over to 4th and 1 for the touchdown in the first quarter?

MCDANIELS: “They are very aggressive in those situations. Just the nature of their defense with Coach (Steve) Spagnuolo and their philosophy there. When you choose to go for it in those scenarios, they really do everything they can in their power to stop you. You noticed there wasn’t anybody back there other than Davante in the corner. They brought everybody. We had a call that we felt like we were able to execute in that situation. Derek (Carr) made a great throw and Davante made a great catch after running a good route. We had to block a lot of people up front to get that done. Same mentality. They were aggressive, so we were trying to be aggressive too and thought we had an opportunity to make a play.”

Q: How would you characterize the consistency of the penalty flags tonight?

MCDANIELS: “Whatever they call, they call. They know better than I do. That is their job. We respect what they do and how they do it. They have a difficult job. I will never stand up there and say that that cost us anything in the game. We got penalized. They got penalized. It is what it is. I know this: we can coach it and play it cleaner than we did. That is what I am going to take away from the game is to try to coach is better and try to get our guys to execute it better.”

Q: As you go into the bye week, does your messaging change any?

MCDANIELS: “No, this is a marathon. If it was a sprint, we lost the sprint but fortunately that is not what it is. Fortunately for us, it is a marathon. We understand what these games mean and they each matter. They are each significant. At the end of your season, we know that. They add up. Another thing we have to focus on is take the positives and also try to learn from the things that we are not quite doing well enough. That is our job. That is what we are going to continue to do. That is what we have done after we have won. That is what we have done after we have lost. We are going to continue to do that. There is progress that we have made. Like I said, that is a good football team out there and we are right there at the end. We have to learn how to be able to finish those games. That is what we have to do and that is my job.”

Q: Any injury update on Darren Waller?

MCDANIELS: “Nothing at this point. I don’t think it is super significant. It was just enough to keep him out the rest of the game.”

Q: How much has Josh Jacobs impressed you throughout that season?

MCDANIELS: “He is a really good back. He is a really good football player, and he loves football. I give him a lot of credit. I give credit to our offensive line, our tight ends, Jakob (Johnson). They are in there banging away and trying to create openings for him and he sees it. We figured if we gave ourselves enough chances to run it against them, that we might have some success. They are a team that has gotten out in front of some teams, and you don’t really get to run it that much. I thought being able to keep giving it to him was important and Josh is the kind of back that just gets better as the game goes on. I am really proud of his effort. We have to start turning some of his performances into wins.”

The Raiders have a bye week for week six of the NFL season. They return to action in week seven when they host the Houston Texans. That game kicks off at 1:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

