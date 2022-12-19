Raiders' Josh McDaniels Entire Monday Recap

Moments ago, Josh McDaniels gave his Monday recap of the win over the New England Patriots, and we all of it for you.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the most historical finishes after beating the New England Patriots 30-24 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Now standing at 6-8 on the season, the Raiders' NFL Playoff dreams are still alive. Josh McDaniels spoke moments ago after reviewing the film.

You can watch the entire press conference below and read the transcript.