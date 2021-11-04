Behind Enemy Lines:  Giants (2-6) vs. Las Raiders (5-2)

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Gotham this weekend vs. the New York Giants, and we asked Patricia Traina of Giants Country five questions

With a bye weel behind them, and the tragedy of Henry Ruggs, football never stops. This weekend the Las Vegas Raider head to Gotham to face the New York Giants. We asked our dear friend and colleague, one of the best in the business, Patricia Traina of Giants Country to answer five questions about the current state of the Giants.

Hondo Carpenter: What is the state of the organization?

Patricia Traina: Hard to say, really, because of all the injuries. I know every team has injuries, but what the Giants are going through this year is just ridiculous. I’m not sure how the organization is going to make judgment calls on the futures of certain players, so that will be interesting.

That said, injuries are not an excuse, and I think if this team doesn’t turn things around after its Week 10 bye, I could see the organization and general manager Dave Gettleman parting ways after the season.

Hondo: If the Giants win, what will be the story on offense?

Patricia: I’m going to say, Kadarius Toney. I fully expect the rookie is going to play, and he’s just so amazingly dynamic. Seriously, they can do just about anything with this kid—jet sweeps, gadget plays, etc. Oh, and tape up your ankles, Raider nation, because Toney has already shown in his brief career he’s capable of breaking a few ankles out there.

Hondo: If the Giants win, what will be the story on defense?

Patricia: Patrick Graham’s game plan. Last week he came up with the definitive blueprint to stop the Chiefs, which I think future Kansas City opponents will try to copy. The Giants defense hasn’t been that bad lately—what’s holding it back are some boneheaded mistakes, but I think Graham finally figured out how to get these guys in gear.

Hondo: Are the Giants as bad as they look? If not, why not?

Patricia: Hard to say, considering they have a bunch of guys who have been in and out of the lineup. I’m not sure what this team is supposed to look like. I know that establishing continuity and chemistry is hard when you constantly have to swap guys around. I also know they have some promising talent on this team, but again, the injuries make this like a recipe that calls for crab meat, and you have to swap out the crab meat for imitation crab meat—it’s just not the same taste.

Hondo: Prediction?

Patricia: I’ll be blunt. The Giants are too short-staffed on offense to pull this one out, and the Raiders are coming in hot. I’m going to say Raiders 27-13.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter