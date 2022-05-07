B.S. Brothers NFL Podcast Episode No. 55: Vegas Hosts the Draft, State of the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders not only had a terrific draft, but the city did an amazing job of hosting the event. We recap and discuss the state of the Silver and Black.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The National Football League has become a 24-hour a day, 365-day a year entity, sitting squarely at the forefront of our nation's conscience.

Each week, I am joined by two of my dear childhood friends, Matt Duda and Chris Stoddard, to get the thoughts of someone who works daily around the NFL and two guys who are fans.

We are like three guys sitting at the bar who enjoy talking about NFL football from the expert and fan perspective in one podcast. Today we discuss:

· How big of an impact internationally did the 2022 NFL Draft have on how the world views the Las Vegas Raiders

· What teams were some of the big winners?

· Was Pittsburgh Panthers QB Kenny Pickett, moving from Pat Narduzzi to Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers one of the biggest winners?

· How good did the New York Jets do?

· Did the Detroit Lions actually have a good draft?

· How about the Las Vegas Raiders do in the NFL Draft?

· Should the Detroit Lions have taken Malik Willis?

· NFL Executive: “We had nine guys with first round grades, nearly 70 with second round grades, and over sixty with third round grades.”

· Is Josh Jacobs now dispensable with Zamir White?

· Where the New England Patriots losers in the NFL Draft? No to anyone not named Chris Stoddard.

· How big was the Dylan Parham pick for the Las Vegas Raiders?

· Marcus Mariota wants to help any young QB, while Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans says he won’t mentor Malik Willis.

· Kurt Warner steps up for young QBs.

· Are the Las Vegas Raiders the team to beat in the AFC West?

