Skip to main content

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room OL Kolton Miller

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to get back into action this week against the Houston Texans, and we spoke with OT Kolton Miller exclusively from the locker room.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of their bye-week at a disappointing 1-4, but this team hasn't quit on each other, or themselves and they are ready to rebound this weekend.

I spoke exclusively in the locker room with OT Kolton Miller about the bye-week, the Houston Texans, and more.

You can watch that in its entirety below:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Raiders return to action Sunday when they host the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium. That game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PDT and can be seen on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Jermaine Eluemunor-1
Silver & Black

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room OL Jermaine Eluemunor

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Raiders Camp Press Andre James 7_21
Silver & Black

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room OL Andre James

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_19228917_168390101_lowres
News

McDaniels on Roughing the Passer Rules: 'It's a Fine Line'

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19228820_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Derek Carr and the Raiders Are Optimistic Coming Off the Bye Week

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_17480938_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 Injury Report Update

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19166240_168390101_lowres
News

X-Factors for Raiders vs. Texans

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Derek Carr
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 7 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Davante Adams-1
Silver & Black

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 7 Update

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.