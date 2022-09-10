Skip to main content

From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Kolton Miller

Kolton Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders is ready to take on Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and the Los Angeles Chargers to open the NFL season.

HENDERSON, Nev.-Kolton Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders has emerged as one of the elite left tackles in all of the National Football League.

That is why the nation is talking about his much-anticipated matchup with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in the opening game of the 2022 NFL season.

We caught up with Miller in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room where he spoke about the upcoming season, his emergence, and much more.  Take the time to watch it below:

The Silver and Black are ready to kick it off on Sunday at 1:25 PM PT in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

