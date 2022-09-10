From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Kolton Miller

HENDERSON, Nev.-Kolton Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders has emerged as one of the elite left tackles in all of the National Football League.

That is why the nation is talking about his much-anticipated matchup with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in the opening game of the 2022 NFL season.

We caught up with Miller in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room where he spoke about the upcoming season, his emergence, and much more. Take the time to watch it below:

The Silver and Black are ready to kick it off on Sunday at 1:25 PM PT in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter