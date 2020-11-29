Five Turnovers = A Loss

In the 43-6 loss against the Falcons, the Raiders committed five turnovers.

Four fumbles. One pick-six.

It was a rough day in the office for the Raiders offense.

Quarterback Derek Carr had a rough day in the office. He threw 22 for 34 attempts for 215 yards. He fumbled the ball three times and threw one interception.

Running back Josh Jacobs wasn’t any better. He ran for 7 attempts and 27 yards. He fumbled the ball late in the third quarter.

Much of the struggling performance had to do with the Falcons. They did their homework.

The pocket collapsed because of the immense pressure by the Falcons defensive line.

Carr was sacked a total of three times today.

All three fumbles came inside the pocket while he was going for the throw. Each time, a Falcon defender got enough contact to make the ball loose for a fumble.

When Carr threw his pick-six in the third quarter, his pocket was collapsing on him. He tried to force a pass to running back Devontae Booker which resulted in a pick-six by linebacker Deion Jones.

The ground game was stuffed up as well.

Running back Josh Jacobs was limited to a mere seven carries for 27 yards.

One of those carries resulted in a fumble by Jacobs which was recovered by linebacker LeRoy Reynolds.

However perhaps more worry some, Jacobs injured his ankle on the play. He limped off to the sideline.

Having Jacobs out for a prolonged period of time could be a major issue for the Raiders offense.

Turnovers will result in losses. Perhaps more important, a bad day for Jacobs is a bad day for the Raiders offense.

