Las Vegas Raiders CB Decamerion Richardson from NFL Rookie Mini-Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders held NFL rookie camp at the team headquarters, and rookie CB Decamerion Richardson from the Mississippi State Bulldogs addressed the media on the state of the Silver and Black.
We have his entire press conference for you. You can watch it below, and if you prefer, you can LISTEN WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also read the entire transcript below:
Cornerback Decamerion Richardson
Q: How would you describe your first day of practice? Richardson: “I think I had a really good first day of practice. Yeah, really good.”
Q: How did it feel to be out there with the fellas? Richardson: “It felt good finally getting down here and getting to work. So, it felt really good.”
Q: What were your feelings when you found out you were drafted by the Raiders? And how much kind of communication did you have with them throughout the draft process? Richardson: “I didn't really have a lot of communication with them. We might have met on Zoom like two times. But then when I finally got the call, like y'all couldn’t see, I was over there shaking. I was about to start crying, but I ain't let it out. I couldn't let it out. I was really excited.”
Q: Coach Pierce talked about how you can't teach height, you can't teach speed. How big are those attributes to you? And what do you think your upside is with those kinds of attributes? Richardson: “I feel like it helped me out a lot, especially going against taller receivers and even shorter receivers. It's harder for them to get around me with my length, and my speed helped me also.”
Q: What do you know about the history of defensive backs with this organization when it goes back to Willie Brown, Charles Woodson, Lester Hayes, Mike Haynes, guys like that? Richardson: “I'm still finding out as I came here.”
Q: You went through the last few months trying to prove why you belong here, and now you get a chance to just go out there and play football. How much of a relief is it just to finally get on the field and start doing what you're meant to be doing? Richardson: “It's a big relief going from draft day to pro day, and now finally we out here putting it all together and getting to work. So, it's a big relief.”
Q: What are some of your first impressions of Las Vegas and this facility? Richardson: “I really like it. My first time being out here was yesterday, but I really like it and the facility is wonderful.”
Q: You see that Raiders logo on your chest right there. What does that kind of mean to you? Richardson: “It means everything right now. They believed in me, and they picked me up. So, it means everything to me.”
Q: When you kind of envision a Raider, what is a Raider? Richardson: “I say someone that works hard, comes to work every day, hard worker, going to do the little things and going to do extra.”
Q: Have you had a chance to speak with any of the veterans at all? Richardson: “Not yet.”
Q: What do you think it's going to do for your development to have a guy like Davante Adamsto practice against every day? Richardson: “I think it’s going to have a big role in it because he’s the best receiver in the league. And going against them every day, I think that'll help out a lot.”
Q: Did you guys play Georgia and play against Brock Bowers while you were at Mississippi State? Richardson: “Yes sir, we did.”
Q: What were your impressions of Brock? Richardson: “He’s a good player. He's a really good player.”
Q: What makes him so unique? Richardson: “His catch radius. He is going to catch the ball.”
Q: Is he surprising out there in terms of just how big he is and yet how fast he is and how they can put him wide, slot, tight end, h-back? Richardson: “Yeah, it is. Because with him being that big and moving him around like that, it’s a good dynamic for him.”
