Las Vegas Raiders CB Jack Jones from OTAs
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are riding a wave of optimism under Antonio Pierce's leadership, and as they barrel towards training camp, OTA season is well underway.
The Las Vegas Raiders' cornerback, Jack Jones, spoke from NFL OTAs, and we have it all for you.
For your convenience, you can watch the entire press conference below or read the full transcript, allowing you to engage with the content in the way that best suits you.
Cornerback Jack Jones
Q: You got here last year mid-year. When you look back on it, what kind of a blessing was that to land here from the situation you were in in New England to here with so many familiar faces? CB Jack Jones: "Man, I couldn't even put it into words. I don't think there's ever been a situation where a player has been with a coach since high school, that's special. I mean, I'm blessed. I thank God for that for real."
Q: Marvin Lewis talked about knowing you from way back too, and obviously Antonio Pierce, the trust factor that you have with those guys to be vulnerable, to be yourself and to know that they know who you are and that there's not going to be any repercussions, how important is that to you? Jones: "There's repercussions. Let's get that clear, there's repercussions, but it took a little while, I mean those are guys I've been with for a couple years now, so they got to get a good feel for me, I got to get a good feel for them, and they know my intent is good. So, as long as my intent stays good, then I don't think we'll have a problem."
Q: We got a good handle on all you've learned from Antonio Pierce and your relationship, but I guess Marvin Lewis specifically as far back and go with him, what have you taken from him specifically? Jones: "A lot. I mean, if anything I feel like he'll be the first guy to say something to correct me, make sure I'm doing everything right and not just on the field."
Q: You had some good moments throughout your career so far, but you haven't had the chance to play through a full season yet. What's kind of your goal for yourself going into year three? Jones: "Take it week by week. I mean, I don't put too much pressure on myself, just take it week by week. It's football, just week by week."
Q: We heard you out there and talking have a little bit of fun and the defense flying around. How fired up are you for this upcoming year for that defense being a lot of camaraderie and knowing the same guys? Jones: "I'm excited. I mean, y'all see the energy we're bringing out there, it's different. You can feel it, you know I'm saying. So, I think with that pressure and teams feeling that, that swag, that team camaraderie that we got, I think that's going to break teams by itself just us going out there being a squad and coming together."
Q: How much has the addition of Christian Wilkins and everybody else on your defensive line help you as a corner? Jones: "I mean, it's speaks for itself. You see what them big boys did last year. We get to keep some and then add some? I think our D-line is an A+ if you ask me."
Q: You guys bring back 10 starters from last year, a lot of the backups too, and then also Patrick Graham going into his third year, how important is that continuity for this defense? Jones: "It matters. Team chemistry matters, and you build that with time. You don't get team chemistry in a day or anything fast, that happens over years, weeks, months, however long it may take but it definitely takes time."
Q: It seemed like you more than anybody wanted to keep playing last year. You were having so much fun, like you just wanted to keep staying out there. How do you kind of keep that momentum going and enjoy the offseason but keep the process going? Jones: "That's just me. That's who I am, I love ball. If I could play ball 365 days a year, I would. But unfortunately I can't, but that's just me, I love ball. I'd do this every day if I could."
Q: What have you thought about the new rookies that have come in with M.J. Devonshire and Decamerion Richardson and how they're competing so far in the room? Jones: "Good rookies, a good young class. They're taking under the vets wing and they're coming out executing. That's all we want for them to come out and give effort. We know they're rookies, they're going to have some mistakes, they're going to have some bumps in the road but just come out and give full effort and they've been doing that."
Q: Along the same lines, we often hear first to second year there's a big jump. What have you seen from Jakorian Bennett and his development? Jones: "We're just getting started but he's going to make a big jump just because I believe in him and he's a good player."
Q: You mentioned that energy from the defense, it was kind of crazy for it being May. Was it the same way last year in practice or is it a whole new level? Jones: "I mean, last year around this time I wasn't here, but I will say that last game - usually the last game it's like you get the attitude like, 'It's the last game, I'm ready to get out of here, ready to go enjoy vacation,' and that last game we were all locked in. It was almost like we had a game after that game, and that right there alone shows me at least that this team wants to play and wants to be here and wants to do the right thing."
Q: How important is it to have that energy like you said in May? It's early, it's hot, but how important is it to keep that energy up right now?" Jones: "I'm going to be honest with you, I think it's good to have right now because you definitely want to have it, but it doesn't matter if you don't carry that out through the year. So, we've got to keep that same energy from day one to day 365."
Q: You were the last team to beat Super Bowl champions. How do you keep that momentum going forward knowing that you've got kind of bragging rights against them so to speak? Jones: "I wouldn't call it bragging rights, they won the Super Bowl and we were at home watching. I mean, I wouldn't necessarily call it bragging rights, but we was the last team to beat them. But I mean, me personally I think it was just last year, like that's nothing. We could get swept this year. We could go out there and sweep them. We've just got to go out there, watch film and go out there and execute. It's definitely going to be a tough game."
Q: Your first few years in the league, you kind of had to mold yourself into the corner you are now, but now you're going through a situation where instead of being a young player, you're now a leader of this team. How have you adjusted to that? Jones: "I mean to be honest with you, I've always looked at myself as a leader from high school all the way up. I felt like I had some guy, some player looking up to me, I'm taking under my wing. So, as far as me stepping into a role it's not that big for me, it's just regular."
Q: What's it been like in OTAs with Antonio Pierce at the helm? Jones: "Different. I would say a lot of energy. AP [Antonio Pierce] is bringing the energy out of the players, and if you don't have players to go hard, then you're not going to get the best out of the players. So, as long as players are going hard, you're going to get the best out of them, and I think that's what we're seeing right now."
Q: I know it's always team-first motivation, but does it motivate you at all to try to make that jump to solidify yourself as a premier corner in the league this season too? Jones: "I believe I'm a premier corner already myself. I'm not really worried about what y'all say respectively. I'm not really worried about what y'all say. I just go out there and play ball. My goal this year is to be the number one defense and make the playoffs and go farther in the playoffs than we did last year."
Q: You had mentioned to me last year that Antonio Pierce treats you guys like men, but you guys also understand there's a responsibility on your end to take that responsibility and not overstep any bounds. But it doesn't seem like that's always the case with coaches. Why is that different with Antonio that he allows you guys to be yourself? Jones: "To be honest, I think he never says too much. He says just enough, and he never makes a player felt uncomfortable with being yourself, it doesn't matter how that looks. Just come be yourself, take care of your job, your responsibility and we're good from there."
Q: It seemed like the entire secondary was playing with a certain level of confidence to end last season. Like you said it's a new year, you've got to carry that over. What goes into maintaining that moving forward? Jones: "Making plays. You build confidence from plays, from work. Putting in the work, that's where the confidence comes from."
Q: When the offseason started we heard a lot of your teammates go to bat for Antonio Pierce to get the full time job. We knew your feelings already, but what was it like for you to watch that process of this guy you've known for so long be named the head coach and so many guys go to bat for him." Jones: "I'm going to be honest, it was nerve racking for me. It was like, 'Man, I hope.' I was praying. But I was happy he got the job, it was just like a situation where like, he's got to get the job. He's got so many players, so many fans, so many people behind him. At least give them him opportunity, but I'm definitely happy and blessed for him that he got the job."
Q: Why do you think Antonio Pierce is so popular in the locker room? Jones: "Because he was a player, he played in between the white lines. When you're a player - a guy that's never played in between the white lines and he's trying to tell you how to make a tackle, how to do anything, I'm not saying that they're wrong, because there is a lot of experts out here that never played a down, but it's just harder to feel that, to understand. When you're getting it from a former player, it's almost like no question, like he did this before, so I don't even have to question it."
Q: You see a lot of teammates with new digits on the field. Were you're trying to switch you're number and if so, which one were you trying to get? Jones: "Yeah, I was trying to switch my number. I was trying to get into a single digit, but all of those were taken up. I don't know, I like 18 though. 18 is cool, it's not a bad number. I don't know, we'll see."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.