Answering Your Raiders Questions

Each week, we take your questions on the Las Vegas Raiders and answer them, and with the season over, you had plenty of them.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a passionate fan base, hungry for wins and success. Each week we take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Silver and Black, so let's get right to it.

Hondo, any idea when the big-name free agent you predicted to sign with the Raiders will do that? Julie C.

First, I never predicted someone would sign; I said they were in on a big-name free agent, and I also said I would discuss more if that player signed with another team or the Raiders. As of the publishing of this article, he is still available, and the Raiders remain in consideration.

Hondo, I saw a video recently that a media person called Derek Carr a fraud. He meant in on his personality and personality. Do you agree? Bob K.

I did not see that, so let me say this. Derek Carr is one of the most genuine people. Love or hate him is your choice, but what you see is what you get. I have trouble believing someone with any knowledge of this team saying that.

Hondo, can you tell me of anyone who has had a better offseason than the Raiders? I don’t think anyone has. William R.

I can’t think of anyone who has. In my opinion, no one has. Mark Davis, Dave Ziegler, and Josh McDaniels have done a tremendous job.

Hondo, what do you think about Darius Philon? I would love to have that guy back. I love his motor. Stan M.

I love his game and his motor. I like that they are talking, and you can’t teach effort. Philon is an effort guy.

Hey Hondo, if you had to guess, what position do the Raiders pick with their first draft pick? Craig B.

I can’t name one, but let’s say 1A) Defensive Back 1B) Offensive Line.

