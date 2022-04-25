B.S. Brothers NFL Podcast Episode #53:  the Raiders Shake up the NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders aggressive offseason has been the best in the NFL, and has shake the league for top to bottom.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The National Football League has become a 24-hour a day, 365-day a year entity, sitting squarely at the forefront of our nation's conscience.

Each week, I am joined by two of my dear childhood friends, Matt Duda and Chris Stoddard, to get the thoughts of someone who works daily around the NFL and two guys who are fans.

Like three guys sitting at the bar, who enjoy talking NFL football from the expert and fan perspective in one podcast. Today we discuss:

· How big was the Las Vegas Raiders' signing of Davante Adams, Chandler Jones, re-signing Derek Carr, and Maxx Crosby?

· The Davante Adams signing causing problems for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyreek Hill? How about A.J. Brown and the Tennessee Titans? Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers?

· What is going to happen with Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo?

· Is Mitch Trubisky the answer for the Pittsburgh Steelers? Seriously, I asked that. Stop laughing.

· Are marshmallows the best dog snack ever?

· The rise of the NFL, how has it gotten this big?

· NFL games now in Germany?

· Will there be a permanent NFL team in Europe?

· Will the Dallas Cowboys break .500?

· Will Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl?

· Will Tom Brady finally retire if they do?

· The Las Vegas Raiders are winning the AFC West!

