Las Vegas Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce from OTAs
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are experiencing an offseaon in which the entire franchise is engulfed in optimism, as Mark Davis has set the sail of the ship in one direction, led by GM Tom Telesco, and ultimately Coach Antonio Pierce.
That optimism set the groundwork for something special in 2024, and that sense of optimism is prevalent everywhere in the organization.
The Las Vegas Raiders have begun to see their faith in DE Malcolm Koonce be rewarded. He spoke after OTAs, and we have everything he said for you.
You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript:
Defensive End Malcolm Koonce
Q: Coming off the season you had last year, playing as well as you played, how different is the offseason just knowing what you can do, knowing you've done it? Koonce: "I don't think really anything's different. I think it's just me just focusing on trying to hit the ground running, not losing a step, just more focus on – I know what the baseline is now."
Q: What do you think the difference was those final eight or nine games? Koonce: "I think it's just trusting myself, just understanding how my body moves, understanding my body mechanics. Like, my rush isn't going to look the same as somebody else's rush. So, just understanding that."
Q: Patrick Graham said that you were coaching up some of the youngsters what does that mean for you to be able to take that leadership role now as well? Koonce: "I don't know about a leadership role, but I just think that I've been here for a while, so I understand. I don't know, it just feels like it was yesterday that I was one of those guys just coming into the building. So, I understand certain things that I was missing at the beginning that maybe I can help them with."
Q: You said you've been here for a while, you've seen different training camps, different regimes. What's the vibe like this year, why is it different? Koonce: "Oh no, it's definitely an amazing vibe. It's great to come and work every day. So, I don't know. Everything feels just better, I would say."
Q: How much has Christian Wilkins added to that vibe and what's it been like working with him so far? Koonce: "He's definitely a character. He definitely brings another personality into the room, stuff like that. He's enjoyable to be around. So, he's a great guy."
Q: How much more comfortable have you seen Tyree Wilson just early on so far? Koonce: "He's definitely more comfortable. At the beginning of last year, it kind of felt like he was like Bambi, low key. So, now he definitely – I feel like he's coming into his own, so yeah."
Q: You talked about the end of last year, just kind of finding the results, maybe the process was always there but you found the results. How much of that was just a looser environment? It seemed to suit you even at the end of the year. Koonce: "I mean, I guess it's not like – I mean, for me personally, I think it was more like not getting down on myself. Like, say if I didn't get home or get a snack or something like that, I don't know. I feel like when I was younger, it’s kind of just made me get discouraged and a little bit, so I guess it just came down to powering through that and just trusting older guys like Maxx [Crosby] and stuff like that, telling me, 'It's going to happen, just keep on keeping on.'"
Q: How much of it was just getting the opportunity to get playing time and how were you able to kind of compartmentalize the fact that you weren't maybe getting those opportunities earlier? Koonce: "I mean, yeah it does come down to getting an opportunity and stuff like that, but ultimately the coach has to trust me to be out there to do my job. So, I think it was also gaining the coaches trust and stuff like that."
Q: In your offseason training, was there anything that you did differently to enhance your game or was it kind of the same thing? Koonce: "It's kind of the same thing. If it ain't broken, I ain't trying to change it."
Q: Where have you gotten better this offseason so far? Koonce: "I think just recognition of things, just recognition of body position for me, or body position of the OT. I would just say that, just recognition of everything."
Q: Was it more of a film watching thing or...? Koonce: "I'd say a little bit of both. I mean, I'm watching guys across the league and seeing guys similar to my stature, how they get sacks and how they play the game and stuff like that. So, I think it's that and then also just being out here and really focusing in being present on what I'm doing."
Q: You said Maxx Crosby has kind of helped you out throughout the years. Is there anything specific that you took away from his mentorship that has helped you along the way? Koonce: "I think it's too many to count, to be honest with you. But one thing is just motor because sometimes your move won't work or you might mess up the technique, but you keep on - if you have a high motor and keep on going, then sometimes you just make plays purely off of that."
Q: You said you've been watching guys around the league, who are some people that you pay close attention to? Koonce: "Recently, well I watch Maxx [Crosby] a lot, but also Haason Reddick, I watch him too."
Q: Do you like the current offseason setup with OTAs, minicamp and everything? Koonce: "I mean, I'm kind of used to this setup, so I don't I don't mind it."
Q: With the talent assembled on the D-line now, do you feel like the expectations in the D-line room have been raised even higher? Koonce: "I don't really think so. I think we're just more focused on - we understand how talented we are, so it's just kind of understanding just taking it one step at a time and just not getting too ahead of ourselves and trying to win the whole season tomorrow. So, just basically taking one step at a time, day after day and just trying to get better at the little things."
Q: There are certain expectations though, year by year like, "This is the year of improvement, this is where we're going to see a tipping point." Is there a chip on the shoulder, that proverbial chip on this team's shoulder this year? Koonce: "I don't think it's that, I think it's more of just us being ourselves. That's what I think. Like last year, towards the end of last year, that's basically what it is – just playing with our personality and being ourselves and just going out there just happy to play."
Q: As of right now, there have been four defensive stars that have come out your draft class, Tre'von Moehrig, Divine Deablo, yourself, and Nate Hobbs. How much of a relationship do you have and how much do you take it upon yourselves to be that example? Koonce: "I mean those are my dogs, but I don't know. It's just enjoyable just to be around guys that you came in with that as long as you've been on the field, they've been on the field. So, it's definitely dope little vibe that we have going on."
Q: So what are you and the defense looking forward to the most this season? Koonce: "Playing. Just playing, balling with each other and just enjoying our time with each other that we got."
Q: Your position group coach hasn't changed, but there have been some additions to the defensive coordinators being guys who have played. How important isit to have that kind of experience with guys that have played in the league who are now coaches? Koonce: "It definitely is important. It's definitely different when you're talking to a guy that has done it before, or been where you've been, stuff like that. I haven't gotten to know everybody yet though, but I'm still in the process."
Q: Do you set personal goals in terms of stats or anything like that? Koonce: "No. If I set personal goals for myself, usually I kind of get ahead of myself, so I kind of just take it one step at a time."
Q: How would you measure your progress? Koonce: "I don't know. Maybe my dad when calls me, usually it's a lot of coaching involved when he calls."
Q: How different are those conversations from Pop Warner days to pro days? Koonce: "They're not very different at all."
