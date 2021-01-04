DE Maxx Crosby Made Ends Meet In 32-31 Victory

Defensive end Maxx Crosby did what he could on defense to lead and defend effectively in a 32-31 victory over the Broncos.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby made ends meet on the field today, showcasing what the second-year youngster has done on the field with limited support.

Against the Denver Broncos, Crowby had four total tackles including one sack and two tackles for losses. He also hit Broncos quarterback Drew Lock twice.

In addition, in the dying moments of the game, Crosby blocked a 63-yard field goal attempt by Broncos placekicker Brandon McManus to secure the win for the Silver and Black.

Crosby also blocked a 70-yard field goal attempt in the dying moments of the first half as well.

Crosby applied constant pressure to Lock throughout the entire game, forcing Lock to make mistakes such as overthrowing the football or inaccurately throwing the football.

Crosby leads the team this season with six total sacks. He had a sackless drought of six games until Sunday, his last sack coming against the Broncos the first time around in Week 10.

The Eastern Michigan University grad has taken his job head-on, bringing the much-needed leadership and power the defensive line has struggled to possess as of late.

In times of dire need, Crosby tends to be the man who gets things rolling for the defense, the other being linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, the playmaker of the Raiders defense.

With Kwiatkoski out after being placed on the COVID-19 list back on Dec. 24, Crosby is really the only man the Raiders had to bounce back defensively.

While in no shape or form Crosby’s game was tip-top perfect, such as a neutral zone infraction which extended the drive for the Broncos early in the first half, he’s shown that he has the ability to defend and bring energy to this Raiders defense.

With two seasons under his belt, the next big thing Crosby needs to work on moving forward is consistency.

But that will improve once Crosby receives much-needed help on the defensive line.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1