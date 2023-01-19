Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Emails, Questions

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of professional sports elite franchises with one of the most engaged fan bases and each week we answer your questions.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are alreayd hard at work trying to make adjustments and repairs in hopes of a 2023 NFL Playoff run.

Raider Nation has a myriad of questions so lets get right to them:

Hondo, how come you aren't critical of Josh McDaniels? Are you on the Raiders payroll, and you can't? M. Kelly

I have been. You are a fool if you think Derek Carr is the only reason the Raiders had a disappointing 2022. I think it is very fair and germane to question play calling, and I have. It is also acceptable to ask if he was wrong in not changing how he related to Derek. I don't think the failure of 2022 is all on Derek Carr and far from it, and I also don't think it is fair not to point out that he did contribute.

Hondo, how much of the failure for the Raiders was on Carr, in your opinion? Kelly D.

While I certainly think he had some, I do not believe in any way it was all, or even close to all, on him. You have to question the depth on the roster, talent, injuries, Josh Mcdaniels' play calling, especially with leads, certain parts of Josh McDaniels' staff, and multiple other factors.

Hondo, do you still think that Tom Brady is coming to Vegas? Kari K.

If Tom Brady wants to be the Las Vegas Raiders QB in 2023, he will be.

Hondo, I know you have written that you do not think the Raiders will draft a QB in the first round. Is there any scenario in which you see that happening? Mike P.

Yes, and here it is. If Tom Brady chooses not to come to Las Vegas Raiders, and they do not feel like they can find a free agent that fits the bill, but if they fall in love with a QB that they can convince Davante Adams of, I could see that. As far as a scenario in which they would bring Tom Brady here and pick a QB in the first round, I would ask why? The signing of Tom Brady is to win right now, and that first-round pick should yield a viable long-term option at one of the holes.

Hondo, you have given many opinions about what others tell you, but I have a question. Would you have let Derek go? Love your work, Kyle P.

Here is what I would think if I was the G.M. The signing of Jimmy Garoppolo is not an upgrade from Derek Carr. He does a lot well and is a great guy, but he is always hurt. Love or hate Derek; he is a guy you can rely on to be on that field. If you are convinced you are close, that you can fill holes with free agents, draft picks, and that Tom Brady gets you over the hump, you do it. If you are convinced that Derek is not your guy and that you are not close, you move up (because they will have to at No. 7), and you select C.J. Stroud, but then you have to deal with Davante Adams. If it were my call, I would have kept Derek, spent a ton of money on free agents, and made a run. While Derek wasn't perfect, this team had more significant issues than Derek Carr. It isn't my decision, so not sure why you care what I think.

Hondo, do you think our GM and coach will be able to get us to win, or are we in a rebuild next year? I don't see changing a QB fixing all the mistakes we made in games last year. Ziegler's signings don't make me confident he will do better next year. L. Wasser

That is an interesting question. Do I think Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler can get this franchise on track toward winning? Here is my long answer. I believe it is possible, and here are my reasons. I know that team believes in them. I trust certain players. I have learned over the years that not all coaches' players' love is good for the organization.

But, when you're vital players, the Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams types do, that is huge. I understand that fans don't trust what the players are saying.

I get that. You wouldn't call out your boss, but I know the sentiments are off-camera, and they believe.

I also don't think these guys came to Las Vegas and forgot how to win. If you are honest and look at Josh McDaniels' record as a head coach in Las Vegas and Denver, being skeptical is viable and probably wise.

Getting rid of Carr was a bold move. This regime has ZERO excuses in 2023. This is their team, and they own each decision.

Anything less than the playoffs is a failure. They said it, and so did Mark Davis, that this is not a rebuild. If it isn't, then going from ten wins and a fourth seed in the AFC for the NFL Playoffs to back-to-back years of not making the playoffs is just that. They have zero excuses for next season.

Hey Hondo, there's a lot of talk about the Carr trade, but is there a possibility of Darren Waller being traded? Appreciate reading your articles; thank you for the great content. - Chris R.

I think there are a lot of scenarios in which others could be moved.

Is there any truth to should the Raiders not get Brady, they'll be looking at a trade for Mac Jones? D. Hopkins

They will look at any player that they feel improves the roster. Josh McDaniels loved Mac Jones.

Jones knows his system, led his team to the playoffs in that system, and was a Pro Bowl player as a rookie. To me, if you want to move away from Derek, and they do, if you are not 100% certain that you have a legitimate plan to get Brady, and you aren't 100% sure a rookie could be the guy, and you can convince Davante of that, you go for Jones.

Hello Hondo. Do you honestly like our chances of success in the endeavor based on what you know now? Robert K.

That is a great question. I am not privy to all they think, so I can't put my stamp on that of which I am not 100% aware. These are Mark Davis's guys, and he has made that clear. So if they are your guys, Davis has to let them do what they think works.

Hey Hondo, while it's said that McDaniels has not lost the locker room, how much of the handling of Derek Carr rubs other players the wrong way and reminds them of this business side? Jacobs had a beast year, but he has also had some downtime. I can't help but wonder that Jacobs and others may be singing appropriately for P.R. but have different real views. Jason C.

Great question. In my conversations with Josh and the people I know around him, I can tell you that he is 100% sincere in wanting to return, and he likes the Josh McDaniels system. This is a business, and the Raiders can't try to steal him, either. He wants to be here, and they want him. I have reported that for some time. The issue now is whether they can come to a deal financially or do they use the franchise.

Hondo (I've) been a Raiders fan for over 40 years from the great white north Canada, and I am pretty disappointed with all the talk about the Raiders pursuing Tom Brady for the 2023 season. What are your thoughts on what Brady brings for one season to the Raiders? I, for one, will take a year off from the Raider Nation if Brady ever puts on the Silver & Black. Heidi M.

I hear your sentiments, and while I am not a fan, I can appreciate them. I will address your question as to what Brady brings for one season. First, you don't know how long he will be here. With his age, it is safe to assume not many years, but you can't just assume one year. Secondly, if Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler are 100% convinced that they can accumulate enough talent to fill the holes, and Tom Brady gets them to the Super Bowl, that is what he brings.

I must be dumb. Why on earth would anyone trade for D.C. when they know the raiders will just cut him, not pay him? D.C. can orchestrate (or at least influence) the team he wants to go to regardless of cut/sign v trade, so I can't see why any team, or D.C., would make a trade. Please enlighten me. Doran D.

You make a viable point. I have reported that the Raiders felt they would be able to trade him, and I have also said that many around the league echo your sentiments.

Here is the scenario that I keep hearing. There is a market for Derek, but his trade value has fallen because people know that the Raiders have to do something soon. So if you are a team that feels like Derek Carr is your guy and want to make sure you don't lose him on the open market, you make a move.

Big fan of your work, Hondo. Thanks for putting up with all the hate while you do it too. What position on our offensive line do you think gets the biggest upgrade versus what position needs the biggest upgrade to be successful? Overall, I'm very impressed with the work Bricillo, Clemmons, and the O.L. room put in this year. This unit showed tons of growth with all the different lineups. Scott I.

Scott, I agree that the offensive line coaches were terrific this season. You don't have the NFL's leading rusher because you failed. As far as the offensive line, you have to get a solid and dependable right tackle, you have to have the bookends.

Now for this week's, I hate Hondo email:

Hondo, how are you writing a hit piece on Derek Carr? I hope you die early and rot in hell for attacking a man of God. C.L.

Hondo, why don't you quit kissing Derek's (butt) and stop attacking our owner. You suck. Tim Y.

Hondo, way to paint Josh McDaniels as a fool, you fat pig. How many Super Bowls have you won? I don't care that Derek Carr is a person of faith, and you feel like you have to protect him. He sucks, and you suck. M.M.

