Raiders Try to Keep Winning Post Ruggs, Gruden

The resilient Las Vegas Raiders will try to keep winning after losing Jon Gruden, and now Henry Ruggs.

The Las Vegas Raiders were so deep at wide receiver that veteran Willie Snead recently asked for and was granted his release because of a lack of playing time.

Now the Raiders might be a little short at the position because starting wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released this week after being arrested for a DUI that brought felony charges following after an early-morning car crash in which a woman was killed.

This was the second significant negative incident for the Raiders in recent weeks after Coach Jon Gruden resigned in the wake of controversial email comments.

The Raiders (5-2), who have won two in a row, will try to put it all behind on Sunday when they play the New York Giants (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The speedy Ruggs, the Raiders’ first-round draft choice in 2020 out of Alabama, after showing flashes in his rookie year, had 24 receptions for 469 yards, a 19.5-yard average, and two touchdowns with a long of 61 yards this season.

Raiders owner Mark Davis, perhaps thinking of game-changing Raiders legendary wide receiver Cliff Branch, said after last year’s draft: “(Ruggs) was the only person I wanted in this draft.”

So where do the Raiders go from here?

Zay Jones, who has six catches for 115 yards, a 19.2-yard average, and one touchdown, will replace Ruggs opposite Bryan Edwards in the starting lineup, with productive Hunter Renfrow, who has 38 receptions for 399 yards and two scores, remaining as the slot receiver.

Those were the only wide receivers on the Raiders roster until Dillon Stoner was signed from the practice squad this week.

Of course, quarterback Derek Carr does not rely strictly on his wide receivers in the passing game, as tight end, Darren Waller has been the most effective receiver for the Raiders in recent seasons.

And when Waller was out because of a leg injury, Foster Moreau filled in for him and caught six passes for 60 yards and an 18-yard-yard touchdown in a 33-22 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago.

In addition, running backs Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, and Jalen Richard also have shown they can be dangerous in the passing attack coming out of the backfield or occasionally lining up outside.

However, the Raiders will not be able to replace the blinding speed of Ruggs, who has drawn some comparisons to the great Branch, overnight. A receiver with that kind of speed always makes the defense be wary of the long ball, which often opens things up underneath.

And when Ruggs, or Branch, got a step they were almost impossible to catch.

Special teams coach Rich Bisaccia took over following Gruden’s resignation and the Raiders have won two straight games since.

“We rallied around Rich (without Gruden), and the leaders are stepping up,” one Raiders player said this week. “I think we boiled down the offense—we’re not trying to trick people with all these formations and shifts.

“We just line up and run our stuff. It’s very hard to tell whether we’re running or passing, and that allows us to use play-action and get into a rhythm. And the defense is much improved.

“ … We will get through this, too.”

Said another player: “This is just terrible. It’s just been a crazy f---ing year.”

The Raiders have beaten the Eagles and Denver Broncos with Bisaccia calling the shots, and are favored to beat the Giants.

Hopefully, they can keep it going.

“It seems like it’s just always something here, and this is obviously a different level of tragedy,” said a person in the Raiders’ personnel department. “But we have a phenomenal locker room. (But) it’s gonna be tough.”

This is starting to look like the Raiders of old in their glory days in the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s when they seemed to thrive on one fiasco after another, but somehow kept on winning—sometimes all the way to the Super Bowl.

Raider Nation is hoping for more of the same.

