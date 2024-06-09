Las Vegas Raiders Insider Goes In-Depth on Eight Money Year Players
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are experiencing an offseaon in which the entire franchise is engulfed in optimism, as Mark Davis has set the sail of the ship in one direction, led by GM Tom Telesco, and ultimately Coach Antonio Pierce.
That optimism set the groundwork for something special in 2024, and that sense of optimism is prevalent everywhere in the organization.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode offers an in-depth analysis of the eight money-year players on the Silver and Black roster.
Las Vegas Raiders sophomore QB Aidan O’Connell discussed entering his second season, and here is a brief transcript of some of what he said:
Q: How do you feel things are going so far?
O'Connell: "Yeah, they've been good - up and down a little bit for the offense. Obviously, installing a new playbook, and so we've had some good days, we've had some not-so-good days, and I think a couple of weeks we kind of started slow at the beginning of the week, and then kind of picked it up. So, we're trying to be consistent, just like we would want to be in a game. But it's been fun to see the progression of our offense."
Q: Considering how you were thrown in last year and sort of took over the offense, is there a little bit more of a comfort zone for you coming in? I mean, there's a quarterback competition, but where is your mindset and your nerves?
O'Connell: "Yeah, I think it is a change because it's a new offense. So, it's a little bit like starting over. But at the same time, it is my now second year in the NFL. I think all the extra rookie stuff I don't have to do anymore is really a weight off my shoulders. And so yeah, I definitely feel more comfortable. Like you said, it's obviously a competition, so I'm trying to put my best foot forward every day and do the best I can."
Q: How would you describe the competition right now?
O'Connell: "I think it's been awesome. Gardner [Minshew II] is a great guy and he's really what you see is what you get, and he's been awesome with me. I think we do a good job of communicating with each other of what we're seeing, what we're thinking on each play because we are both trying to learn this offense at the same time together, and also at the same time we are both the leaders of the offense. And so, we want to make sure when we go out to practices, it's a good practice. So, we want to make sure the offense is running smoothly and we're executing. So, it's been a fun competition."
