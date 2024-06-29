Las Vegas Raiders Insider on How Good Can Maxx Crosby Be, Who Should Be Team Captains, Patience
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have officially completed their first OTA and Mandatory Mini-camps of the 2024 season, and all attention is turning to the NFL Training Camp to be held in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast features an in-depth conversation about Maxx Crosby's potential, who should captain the 2024 team, and what role patience should play in 2024.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Superstar DT Christian Wilkins spoke after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: Is you being vocal going to raise Tre'von Moehrig's smack talking game? Wilkins: "Honestly, I don'tthink I have that power. I wasjoking about it, Tre [Moehrig] probably says about five words a day. But it's all good, he's a dog and he's a heck of a player, so it's fun to be around him. But I'm going to try to get it out of him for sure. But we will see how well I can figure it out."
Q: You guys don't have pads on this time of year, so you can't really be as physical as you would like to, but what's your focus as a player from a defensive lineman standpoint this time of year? Wilkins: "You still can work a lot of yourtechnique and polishing things up; just training your eyes, training your little techniques and stuff like that. Because right now, without pads being on, sometimes if you're sloppy if you're not dialed in or focusing on your technique, when pads come on, all that will be exposed, you know what I mean? So, you've still got to dial in – good hand placement, little things like that, the little details of the position. I won't bore y'all with the little minute details, but it's still football. And more so, just this is the time to get your conditioning in, running to the ball, different things like that and just getting used to communicating. It's a new defense for me, you know what I mean? So just learning the guys, communicating and all that stuff. There's so many little things you can build like that so that when we come back in camp, there's a lot of recall, you can just pick up where you left off."
