Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Answer Varrious Silver and Black Questions

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are experiencing an offseaon in which the entire franchise is engulfed in optimism, as Mark Davis has set the sail of the ship in one direction, led by GM Tom Telesco, and ultimately Coach Antonio Pierce.
That optimism set the groundwork for something special in 2024, and that sense of optimism is prevlanet everywhere you look around the organization.
Last week, Las Vegas Raiders QB Coach Rich Scangarello spoke of Aidan O'Connell, “Just watching from afar last year, I was incredibly impressed with how he handled the situation. Both of the quarterbacks in the room with him last year, I had prior friendships and relationships with, and they were extremely impressed with them. So, as I've seen him up close, I just feel like the individual is everything you'd hoped he'd be. He's just got a lot of internal drive, discipline, how he sees the game the right way. He wants to be great. He'll work at it. He's selfless and he has a great deal of respect among the teammates, the coaching staff and everyone in the building. So, I think to do that as
a rookie thrown into how he was, I give him a lot of credit and says a lot about the individual, and without that it's tough to be successful in this league, definitely to be great at the position. So, that's exciting to work with.”
Scangarello added of the Silver and Black gunslinger, “From what I've seen, he's exceptionally accurate. I don't say that lightly. Everyone has traits and there are strengths and weaknesses to every quarterback in this league, but he throws the ball where he needs it to go at a very high level. So, that's exciting and it's important in this system. And as far as the mobility and who's the guy and all that, that's the beauty of this system. It has flexibility to fit the personnel, whether it's your skill players, your line, or more importantly, your quarterback type of play. And so, I'm excited about his arm talent. I think he throws the ball very well and he can push the ball down the field. The guys that have been in this offense, the Kirk Cousins type players and things like that have done exceptionally well, and I think that he has those kinds of traits, so excited to see if we can bring out that version of him.”
